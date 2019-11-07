Here's how every Star Wars movie did at the box office

From A New Hope to Solo
With the impending release of The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars is poised to rule the box office once more. The Skywalker saga has been dominating theaters ever since George Lucas first introduced us to Luke, Leia, and Han back in 1977, and so far, the 10 movies have earned, in total, more than $9 billion worldwide.
Can The Rise of Skywalker surpass The Force Awakens’ record for the biggest weekend opening of any movie, ever? Will it restore the franchise to box office glory after the underwhelming performance of Solo? (Answers: Hard maybe, and almost certainly.) Here, using numbers from Box Office Mojo, we break down the domestic box office data for all 10, soon to be 11, Star Wars movies. (We excluded re-releases and special editions.)
Star Wars (1977)
Release date: Wednesday, May 25, 1977
Opening weekend: $1.6 million
Opening weekend theater count: 43
Domestic total: $307.3 million
Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $1.3 billion
The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Release date: Wednesday, May 21, 1980
Opening weekend: $4.9 million
Opening weekend theater count: 126
Domestic total: $209.4 million
Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $704.2 million
Return of the Jedi (1983)
Release date: Wednesday, May 25, 1983
Opening weekend: $23 million
Opening weekend theater count: 1,002
Domestic total: $252.6 million
Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $723.2 million
The Phantom Menace (1999)
Release date: Wednesday, May 19, 1999
Opening weekend: $64.8 million
Opening weekend theater count: 2,970
Domestic total: $431.1 million
Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $757.5 million
Attack of the Clones (2002)
Release date: Thursday, May 16, 2002
Opening weekend: $80 million
Opening weekend theater count: 3,161
Domestic total: $302.2 million
Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $464.5 million
Revenge of the Sith (2005)
Release date: Thursday, May 19, 2005
Opening weekend: $108.4 million
Opening weekend theater count: 3,661
Domestic total: $380.3 million
Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $529.8 million
The Force Awakens (2015)
Release date: Friday, Dec. 18, 2015
Opening weekend: $248 million
Opening weekend theater count: 4,134
Domestic total: $936.7 million
Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $965.5 million
Rogue One (2016)
Release date: Friday, Dec. 16, 2016
Opening weekend: $155.1 million
Opening weekend theater count: 4,157
Domestic total: $532.2 million
Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $539.7 million
The Last Jedi (2017)
Release date: Friday, Dec. 15, 2017
Opening weekend: $220 million
Opening weekend theater count: 4,232
Domestic total: $620.1 million
Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $649.6 million
Solo (2018)
Release date: Friday, May 25, 2018
Opening weekend: $84.4 million
Opening weekend theater count: 4,381
Domestic total: $213.7 million
Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $218.5 million