Here's how every Star Wars movie did at the box office

With the impending release of The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars is poised to rule the box office once more. The Skywalker saga has been dominating theaters ever since George Lucas first introduced us to Luke, Leia, and Han back in 1977, and so far, the 10 movies have earned, in total, more than $9 billion worldwide.

Can The Rise of Skywalker surpass The Force Awakens’ record for the biggest weekend opening of any movie, ever? Will it restore the franchise to box office glory after the underwhelming performance of Solo? (Answers: Hard maybe, and almost certainly.) Here, using numbers from Box Office Mojo, we break down the domestic box office data for all 10, soon to be 11, Star Wars movies. (We excluded re-releases and special editions.)