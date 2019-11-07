Here's how every Star Wars movie did at the box office

By Devan Coggan and Tyler Aquilina
November 07, 2019 at 09:30 AM EST

From A New Hope to Solo

With the impending release of The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars is poised to rule the box office once more. The Skywalker saga has been dominating theaters ever since George Lucas first introduced us to Luke, Leia, and Han back in 1977, and so far, the 10 movies have earned, in total, more than $9 billion worldwide. 

Can The Rise of Skywalker surpass The Force Awakens’ record for the biggest weekend opening of any movie, ever? Will it restore the franchise to box office glory after the underwhelming performance of Solo? (Answers: Hard maybe, and almost certainly.) Here, using numbers from Box Office Mojo, we break down the domestic box office data for all 10, soon to be 11, Star Wars movies. (We excluded re-releases and special editions.)

Star Wars (1977)

Release date: Wednesday, May 25, 1977

Opening weekend: $1.6 million

Opening weekend theater count: 43

Domestic total: $307.3 million

Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $1.3 billion

The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Release date: Wednesday, May 21, 1980

Opening weekend: $4.9 million

Opening weekend theater count: 126

Domestic total: $209.4 million

Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $704.2 million

Return of the Jedi (1983)

Release date: Wednesday, May 25, 1983

Opening weekend: $23 million

Opening weekend theater count: 1,002

Domestic total: $252.6 million

Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $723.2 million

The Phantom Menace (1999)

Release date: Wednesday, May 19, 1999

Opening weekend: $64.8 million

Opening weekend theater count: 2,970

Domestic total: $431.1 million

Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $757.5 million

Attack of the Clones (2002)

Release date: Thursday, May 16, 2002

Opening weekend: $80 million

Opening weekend theater count: 3,161

Domestic total: $302.2 million

Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $464.5 million

Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Release date: Thursday, May 19, 2005

Opening weekend: $108.4 million

Opening weekend theater count: 3,661

Domestic total: $380.3 million

Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $529.8 million

The Force Awakens (2015)

Release date: Friday, Dec. 18, 2015

Opening weekend: $248 million

Opening weekend theater count: 4,134

Domestic total: $936.7 million

Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $965.5 million

Rogue One (2016)

Release date: Friday, Dec. 16, 2016

Opening weekend: $155.1 million

Opening weekend theater count: 4,157

Domestic total: $532.2 million

Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $539.7 million

The Last Jedi (2017)

Release date: Friday, Dec. 15, 2017

Opening weekend: $220 million

Opening weekend theater count: 4,232

Domestic total: $620.1 million

Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $649.6 million

Solo (2018)

Release date: Friday, May 25, 2018

Opening weekend: $84.4 million

Opening weekend theater count: 4,381

Domestic total: $213.7 million

Domestic total, adjusted for inflation: $218.5 million

