Untitled Rian Johnson trilogy

Release date: TBD (in theaters)

After The Last Jedi hit theaters in 2017, Lucasfilm quickly announced plans for director Rian Johnson to develop a new Star Wars film trilogy. Since then, however, the project has gone quiet, and Johnson has moved on to other projects (like the Knives Out movies and his show Poker Face). Still, Johnson has repeatedly said that he hopes to return to the Star Wars galaxy and make his planned trilogy one day. Will he get his chance, or will The Last Jedi be his last Star Wars movie? We'll have to wait and see.