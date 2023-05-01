Lego is celebrating Star Wars Day early with these new Return of the Jedi sets
That time of year is upon us: May the Fourth is just days away. And Lego is starting the Stars Wars Day celebrations early with the launch of brand-new sets that also honor the 40th anniversary of the film, Return of the Jedi.
In celebration of May 4 and four decades of the movie, Lego is helping fans memorialize the best parts of the classic film and reimagine iconic scenes in the form of buildable sets, and other collectibles. Starting today through May 7, Lego is full of deals, including a gift of a Death Star II set if you spend $150 or more and a miniature X-Wing Starfighter set when you spend $40 or more on any Lego Star Wars items.
Plus, Lego VIP members get access to an additional set before its official launch on May 4, the latest version of the X-Wing Starfighter, and can receive the gift of a Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary collectible coin set with any $85 or more purchase. There's no movie magic needed to become a VIP, either — all Lego requires is a quick (and free) sign-up. If you're not sure what to add to your cart first, we rounded up the new Star Wars Lego set fans don't want to miss.
Star Wars Lego Sets
- Emperor's Throne Room Diorama, $99.99
- Endor Speeder Chase Diorama, $79.99
- Executor Super Star Destroyer, $69.99
- X-Wing Starfighter, $239.99
Arguably the most legendary scene from Return of the Jedi is when Luke Skywalker battles his father, Darth Vader. With the Lego version of the Death Star as their stage, the set includes 807 parts for fans to piece together. It's complete with minifigures of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader (with their accompanying lightsabers) and Emperor Palpatine. The Emperor's throne swivels and he comes with removable Sith lightning bolts. Plus, the special set also has a quote from Skywalker centered on the base.
Buy it! Emperor's Throne Room Diorama, $99.99 at lego.com
Ranking highly as another fan-favorite scene is Luke and Leia's high-speed chase through the forested Endor. Propped up on Imperial speeders that appear to be floating, minifigures of Luke, Leia, and a Scout Trooper are present in this 608-piece Lego set that has frozen this adrenaline-inducing sequence in time.
There are two trees and a floor that can be decked out in plants to frame the model and the vehicles can be positioned as you see fit. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the movie's release, there is a special plaque as well as a quote from the scene.
Buy it! Endor Speeder Chase Diorama, $79.99 at lego.com
These scenes aren't the only fresh launches coming out of Lego's Star Wars Day celebration. There are other can't-miss new models blasting their way through. First up is the Executor Super Star Destroyer. The detailed model of Darth Vader's personal flagship comes with two Star Destroyers to fly alongside it, all of which come together on a display stand, which has a nameplate and a Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary plaque. The 630-piece set measures just over 17 inches long, so the starship can easily display on a desk or shelf.
The set is temporarily out of stock (it's that popular already!) but you can sign up to get notified when it's back in stock.
Buy it! Executor Super Star Destroyer, $69.99 at lego.com
Lego is also releasing a newly updated X-Wing Starfighter. This version of the 1,949-piece aircraft fans immediately recognize from the Star Wars trilogy and Star Wars: The Mandalorian is part of Lego's Ultimate Collector Series and has a few new slick features that its predecessor went without.
The wings can be adjusted from flight mode into attack mode via the dial on top and the cockpit has had some design tweaks: It can open and there's space behind it fit for the R2-D2 LEGO droid figure. Along with R2-D2, the set comes with a minifigure of Luke Skywalker, complete with his lightsaber.
The X-Wing Starfighter officially goes on sale May 4 to all shoppers, but Lego VIPs can order it now.
Buy it! X-Wing Starfighter, $239.99 at lego.com
Join the VIP side and kickstart May the Fourth celebrations by adding these new Star Wars Lego sets to your collection just in time to celebrate the anniversary of Return of the Jedi.
