Lego is celebrating Star Wars Day early with these new Return of the Jedi sets

In celebration of May 4 and four decades of the movie, Lego is helping fans memorialize the best parts of the classic film and reimagine iconic scenes in the form of buildable sets, and other collectibles. Starting today through May 7, Lego is full of deals, including a gift of a Death Star II set if you spend $150 or more and a miniature X-Wing Starfighter set when you spend $40 or more on any Lego Star Wars items.



Plus, Lego VIP members get access to an additional set before its official launch on May 4, the latest version of the X-Wing Starfighter, and can receive the gift of a Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary collectible coin set with any $85 or more purchase. There's no movie magic needed to become a VIP, either — all Lego requires is a quick (and free) sign-up. If you're not sure what to add to your cart first, we rounded up the new Star Wars Lego set fans don't want to miss.