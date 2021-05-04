Star Wars type TV Show

The tiniest Star Wars fan is celebrating May the Fourth in a very special way.

Billie Lourd's son Kingston watched grandma Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope wearing a onesie emblazoned with an image of Princess Leia and a matching double bun knit hat.

May the Fourth is known unofficially as Star Wars Day inspired by a line in the original film where rebel fighters were given words of encouragement from General Dodonna (Alex McCrindle) below. He actually tells the men, "May the Force be with you," which later evolved to "May the Fourth."

Fisher famously made her debut as Leia, first a princess and later a general, in 1977's Star Wars from writer and director George Lucas, a role she reprised in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, and posthumously in The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

She died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60 from cardiac arrest with sleep apnea and atherosclerosis listed as contributing factors. The actress stopped breathing on a flight to Los Angeles returning from London and was taken to a local hospital upon arrival. Fisher passed away after four days in intensive care.

