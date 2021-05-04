Star Wars actors from Mark Hamill to Pedro Pascal celebrate May the 4th

Star Wars Day, which falls on May 4 — as in, May the 4th Be With You — is an important holiday for fans of the galaxy far, far away. But it's uniquely significant for those who've been a part of creating this massive, sprawling cosmos.

Actors from across the franchise commemorated Star Wars Day by sharing thoughts and memories on social media Tuesday.

"I'm beginning to accept the fact that I'll probably never do another movie that gets its own day," Mark Hamill, the man behind Luke Skywalker, tweeted.

Other stars marking the day include Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/the titular Mandalorian), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Samuel L. Jackson (Mace Windu), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), and Tom Wilton (creature and droid puppeteer).

"Category is: helmet head realness," Pascal wrote as a caption to a behind-the-scenes image from The Mandalorian.

"Star Wars has always been about family, friends, and fans," Suotamo tweeted. "I've met so many outstanding people, married my incredible wife, and helped raise our two beautiful children while playing Chewbacca. Here's to many more #StarWarsDay celebrations ahead!"

Wilton, who worked on various Star Wars movies, shared an image of his Colonel Aftab Ackbar character from The Rise of Skywalker.

"Mon Cal like my father was before me," he tweeted. "May the fourth be with you! Hugs and kisses, your very own Colonel Aftab Ackbar. (Show a Mon Calamari some love go on you know you want to)."

Dee Tails, another actor behind a Star Wars creature, shared an image of Slowen Lo from The Last Jedi.