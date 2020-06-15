Star Wars Celebration canceled for first time ever

The force isn't strong with the Anaheim Convention Center this year.

Disney is canceling its annual Celebration fan event for the first time ever.

"At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority," reads a statement by the company. "Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020."

The event was scheduled from Aug. 27-30. It's now been pushed to Aug. 18-21, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Celebration began in 1999 and typically features panels about upcoming Star Wars products and events as well as plenty of news and celebrity appearances.

Ticket holders can either transfer their current ticket purchase to the new event dates, receive a refund or receive a credit for Star Wars Celebration merchandise. Fans who transfer their tickets will receive an "exclusive Star Wars Celebration stormtrooper character pin," so there is that. Hotels booked through the convention's portal will automatically be canceled. More cancellation details here.

The news is dismaying as it represents event cancelations extending from summer into the fall as coronavirus cases continue to rise. San Diego Comic-Con, which is arguably the nation's premiere fan event, was already canceled for July (but will have an at-home component in its place).

