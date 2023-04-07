From the Ahsoka trailer to a new Star Wars film featuring the return of Daisy Ridley's Rey, here's all of the biggest reveals from this year's Star Wars Celebration.

All the biggest reveals from Star Wars Celebration 2023 (so far)

Star Wars fans got their first look at all of the out-of-this-world film, television, and casting announcements during Lucasfilm's Star Wars Celebration, which kicked off in London on Friday with a revealing presentation. As Anakin Skywalker once said, "This is where the fun begins."

Friday's big panel not only unveiled three new Star Wars films — including one starring Daisy Ridley set after the events of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker — but also featured teaser trailers for their Disney+ series Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew, new information about the hush-hush High Republic series The Acolyte, and more.

Here are all of the announcements that were revealed so far at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

Rey is back!

Star Wars Celebration 2023 Daisy Ridley makes a surprise appearance at Star Wars Celebration 2023 to announce a new Rey movie set 15 years after 'The Rise of Skywalker' | Credit: Kate Green/Lucasfilm Ltd.

It's officially time for the Reyturn of one very special Jedi. Ridley made a surprise appearance on Friday to announce that her character Rey will star in a new film set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

Directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel), the movie will be "set in a Jedi academy" with "Jedi master" Rey attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order like Luke Skywalker did before her.

Dave Filoni and James Mangold will direct new Star Wars films

Fresh off directing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold will soon be heading to a galaxy far, far away for a film that will depict the first-ever Jedi to wield the Force.

Dave Filoni — who, alongside Jon Favreau, has been busy building the live-action Star Wars universe on the small screen — will make the jump to the silver screen in a film that is set within the New Republic era. He added, "I'm just excited to make a movie!"

Ahsoka

"Something dark" is headed to the Star Wars universe — at least, according to the new Ahsoka trailer. The teaser, which debuted at the event, featured Rosario Dawson as well as Rebels fan favorites Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) all fighting for their lives amid ongoing turmoil within the galaxy.

Dawson, Liu Bordizzo, and Winstead were all present at the event, showing new photos of their characters and a poster of the series that boasted an August 2023 release date.

The Ahsoka footage also confirmed that the fan-favorite villain Thrawn will officially be making the jump from animation to live-action.

The Mandalorian

This is the way… that Pedro Pascal says hello! Although the Man(dalorian) of the hour wasn't present at Star Wars Celebration, he still appeared in a short video message thanking fans for their love and support. Those present were instead greeted by Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff, and Filoni, who all spoke about how much joy it brought them that Ahmed Best's appearance in a recent episode was so well-received.

The Acolyte

Star Wars Celebration 2023 The cast of 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' drop by Star Wars Celebration to preview the High Republic era-set show | Credit: Kate Green/Lucasfilm Ltd.

If you weren't already interested in The Acolyte before, then Leslye Headland's initial pitch to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy might seal the deal. The showrunner said that she described her vision for the series, which is set in the High Republic era, as "Frozen meets Kill Bill."

Headland also noted that the series will focus on the dark side of the Force at a time when it was at its weakest. "This is when the bad guys are outnumbered," Headland said. "They are the underdog."

Accompanied by The Acolyte's cast — including Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Joonas Suotamo — Headland announced the series will premiere on Disney+ in 2024 and shared footage that appeared to show Carrie-Anne Moss utilizing the powers of the Force.

Lee will star as a Jedi master alongside Kelnacca, the first live-action Wookiee Jedi, who will be played by Suotamo, the actor behind Chewie.

"It was my first time touching a lightsaber," Lee said, "and I am still shaking from the experience." Turner-Smith added, "I'm excited. I want to vomit a little bit.

Andor

Star Wars Celebration 2023 'Andor' creator Tony Gilroy and star Diego Luna talk about season 2 at Star Wars Celebration 2023 | Credit: Kate Green/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Cassian Andor is making his return to television sooner rather than later. Following the release of Andor last year, creator Tony Gilroy announced that the cast and crew of the Diego Luna-led series are already halfway through filming season 2 and set a tentative release date for August 2024.

They also shared a short snippet of footage from the upcoming season, which teased more of Luna's Cassian, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller).

Skeleton Crew

Star Wars Celebration 2023 Jude Law helps introduce the kid stars of 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' at Star Wars Celebration 2023 | Credit: Kate Green/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jude Law is gearing up for his very own space epic in Skeleton Crew. The series, which was developed by Chris Ford and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, takes place within the same timeframe as Ahsoka and The Mandalorian. A young group of adventurers will attempt to find their way back home after getting lost. "It's a wide galaxy," Filoni explained. "It's more dangerous than you think."

The show, which is already in post-production, will see Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels, Jake Schreirer, Bryce Dalles Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung all serve as directors. A snippet from the event showed Law playing a Jedi who showed off his connection to the Force by floating a key into his hand.

Law attended the event alongside his child costars Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith. (Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who will also star in the series, was unable to join her fellow crewmates onstage due to illness.)

"I was 6 years old when this galaxy, this world gripped me, blew my mind, and I feel like I've been in preparation ever since," Law said. "So it was a breeze. It was a total pleasure: it was a dream come true."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones is coming out of retirement and into the fray in a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Everyone has a different reason for wanting the mysterious talisman that seemingly has the ability to wind back the hands of time, with Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and more all vying for the power it possesses.

Along the way, the trailer boasts some serious airplane dogfights, a frantic chase in a tuk tuk through the tiniest of side streets, and a few surprise traps hidden away in a darkened temple.

"You've taken your chances, made your mistakes," Waller-Bridge, who plays Jones' goddaughter Helena, says in the clip. "And now, a final triumph!"

Waller-Bridge, who attended the Celebration, detailed her character's connection to Dr. Jones. "They haven't seen each other for a very long time and in some ways she's the worst thing that could happen to him at this time in his life, but also the best thing," she said.

The actress also revealed how difficult it was to make Harrison laugh. "It's a challenge," she said, "but there's no better feeling in the world when you do." Mangold added, "It's climbing Everest."

