Guardians of the Galaxy comic confirms Star-Lord is bisexual

Space adventurer Peter Quill (a.k.a. Star-Lord) is shown in a polyamorous bisexual relationship in the latest issue of the Guardians of the Galaxy comic. In an adventure titled "I Shall Make You a Star-Lord," Guardians of the Galaxy #9 finds Quill spending almost 150 years in a strange land named Morinus where he befriends a pair of humanoids, the female Aradia and the male Mors, eventually entering into a relationship with both around the 12-year mark. "It's been over a decade," Quill says to the pair. "Time to accept the truth...Morinus is my home. You're my home." The issue is written by Al Ewing with art by Juann Cabal.

Image zoom Credit: Marvel

Will the bisexuality of the comics version of Star-Lord be incorporated into the big screen iteration, played by Chris Pratt, in the upcoming James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Time will tell (a spokesperson for Marvel Studios was unavailable for comment at the time of writing).

In February 2019, Pratt defended Hillsong Church, which he attends, after The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page accused the church of being "infamously anti-LGBTQ." "It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which 'hates a certain group of people' and is 'infamously anti-LGBTQ,'" Pratt wrote on Instagram. "Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone."

But what will Groot have to say about this? Only kidding, we all know what he will have to say.