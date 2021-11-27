The pair found a quiet place to fete their brotherhood on Turkey Day.

It looks like Stanley Tucci found a nice, quiet place to celebrate Thanksgiving this year: with his brother-in-law John Krasinski.

The Devil Wears Prada star shared a charming holiday message on Instagram Thursday, posting a photo of himself and Krasinski with the caption, "HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM MY FAMILY TO YOURS."

Tucci and the Office star are indeed family — through marriage: Krasinksi's wife, Emily Blunt, and Tucci's wife, Felicity Blunt, are sisters.

Along with the photo, Tucci reshared a TikTok video by author and product strategist Alexa Shoen remarking upon the actors' relationship.

"Sometimes, when I'm stressed out about the weight of the world, I remember" that Tucci and Krasinski are related, Shoen says in the video. "And that means... that they probably have shook hands while carrying a side dish that they were bringing into a Thanksgiving dinner."

Stanley Tucci; John Krasinski Stanley Tucci; John Krasinski | Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty; Jeff Spicer/Getty

Krasinski and Emily Blunt also made a cameo in a holiday post from Tucci last year, when the actor posted a video demonstrating how to make a Christmas cosmo and they popped up at the end of it to taste-test the final product.

Tucci costarred with Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada in 2006, and the actress reportedly set him up with her sister in 2010, when they were introduced at Blunt and Krasinski's wedding.

Tucci and Felicity Blunt have been married since 2012 and have two children together; they also collaborated on the cookbook The Tucci Table: Cooking With Family and Friends, published in 2014.