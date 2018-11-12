All of Stan Lee's Marvel cameos

Spotting Stan Lee
20th Century Fox; Marvel; Sony Pictures
Jury Foreman in The Trial of the Incredible Hulk (1989)
Hot Dog Vendor in X-Men (2000)
Startled Bystander at Fair in Spider-Man (2002)
Distracted Pedestrian At Crosswalk in Daredevil (2003)
Security Guard in Hulk (2003)
Man Who Saves Woman From Falling Debris in Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Postal Carrier in Fantastic Four (2005)
Kerry Hayes/20th Century Fox
Man With Hose in Front Yard in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
Man in Times Square in Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Rejected Wedding Guest in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
Man Mistaken for Hugh Hefner in Iron Man (2008)
Milwaukee Man in Kitchen in The Incredible Hulk (2008)
Larry King in Iron Man 2 (2010)
Pickup Truck Driver in Thor (2011)
Retired General in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
Chess Player Featured in Newsreel in The Avengers (2012)
Librarian in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
Pageant Judge in Iron Man 3 (2013)
Mental Patient in Thor: The Dark World (2013)
Train Passenger in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2014)
ABC
Smithsonian Security Guard in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Graduation Guest in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
Xandarian Ladies' Man in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Fred's Dad in Big Hero 6 (2014)
Pixar
Police Officer in Framed Photo in Marvel's Daredevil (2015)
WWII Veteran at Bar in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Bartender in Ant-Man (2015)
Police Officer in Portrait in Marvel's Jessica Jones (2015)
Netflix
Man Getting His Shoes Shined in Marvel's Agent Carter (2015)
ABC
Strip Club DJ in Deadpool (2016)
20th Century Fox
FedEx Worker in Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Onlooker (with real-life wife Joan) in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
Oblivious Bus Passenger in Doctor Strange (2016)
Marvel Studios
Himself in Deadpool: No Good Deed short (2017)
Astronaut with the Watchers in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
Marvel Studios
Neighbor in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
Columbia Pictures
Barber in Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Marvel Studios
Gambler in Black Panther (2018)
Marvel Studios
Bus driver in Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Marvel Studios
Shrinking motorist in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
Marvel Studios
1 of 41
Advertisement