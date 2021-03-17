Stacey Abrams wants Ashley Nicole Black to portray her in a biopic, and the comedian is game

A movie based on the life of Stacey Abrams has yet to be announced, but the political juggernaut already knows she wants comedian Ashley Nicole Black to portray her.

"Yes. I am available. Clear my calendar," Black responded to a Tweet revealing Abrams' casting choice during her keynote speech at SXSW on Tuesday.

In a follow-up tweet, the star of HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, detailed further why she would be honored to bring to life Abrams' story.

"A democracy warrior, who's also a romance novelist, who's also one of the smartest people I've ever watched work in real life (seriously, watching her do a town hall is like watching Jordan play), who's also secretly very funny... Yes. This is the role I was born to play," she added.

Also on Abrams' shortlist of talent for a future biopic is Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis.

While Hollywood gets to work on that project, the voter suppression warrior is just a couple of months away from releasing a new novel titled While Justice Sleeps.

The legal thriller tells the story of law clerk Avery Keene who finds herself involved in a controversial court case — surrounding an American biotech company and an Indian genetics firm — and a potential conspiracy that reaches to the deepest levels of the government.

While Justice Sleeps will hit shelves on May 11.

