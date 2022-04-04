Squid Game creator is working on a 'more violent' movie called Killing Old People Club because of course

No one can accuse Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk of being cryptic about his next project.

Following the international success of his Korean TV series, which is most definitely coming back for at least one more season, the director says he's now working on a movie with a pretty clear-cut title: Killing Old People Club.

Dong-hyuk was a keynote speaker for MipTV at an international Cannes Series Writer's Club discussion on Monday with his Squid Game producer Jun Young Jang. As first reported by Variety, at the event Dong-hyuk revealed that he's written a 25-page treatment for a movie inspired by a novel by Italian author and medieval historian Umberto Eco. It will be "another controversial film," Dong-hyuk said. "It will be more violent than Squid Game."

It may be some time since we see whatever debauchery is in store for us with Killing Old People. Dong-hyuk has been vocal about Netflix's desire for a second season of Squid Game, which skyrocketed to the top of Netflix's ratings charts after launch last September.

Ted Sarandos, the streamer's co-CEO, said at the top of this year that season 2 is "absolutely" happening. "The Squid Game universe has just begun." Echoing that statement, Dong-hyuk also told The Korea Times he's already in talks about making a third season.

We can't wait to get hurt again.