The Spy Kids are all grown up and just reunited on Instagram Live

Image zoom Everett Collection

Spy Kids type Movie genre Family

For so many kids growing up in the 2000s, Spy Kids was the movie event of their childhood. It had action, comedy, and a star-studded cast — including Antonio Banderas and George Clooney — but the best part about the 2001 flick was the dynamic between siblings Carmen (Alexa PenaVega) and Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara).

Fans of the Robert Rodriguez-directed film rejoiced on Tuesday when the now grown-up actors reunited via Instagram Live. It was a blast from the past we all needed.

Although Sabara has stayed in touch with his former onscreen sister, it was the first time PenaVega had ever met his wife, pop star Meghan Trainor.

The actors talked about their memories from filming Spy Kids, with Sabara reflecting on how sometimes they'd have to wear their harnesses "for hours" since no one came to help take them off.

During the reunion, the actor said he kept his ring from filming and even showed off his costume from the movie, which was framed by Trainor's parents as a gift.

"I'm like, 'Whoa, I used to fit in that!'" Sabara remarked, given that Spy Kids came out 19 years ago.

Image zoom Everett Collection; Meghan Trainor/Instagram

PenaVega then revealed that she also kept an outfit from the film, before going on to quiz Sabara on whether or not he remembered his character Juni's full name. He nailed it, reciting "Juni Rocket Racer Rebel Cortez" impressively fast. She also remembered her character's full name: Carmen Elizabeth Juanita Echo Sky Bravo Cortez. Phew.

And despite the Spy Kids franchise being perfect for kids, PenaVega said her own children have never seen the movies. In fact, her 5-year-old daughter really likes The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, which starred Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dooley. The actress said it was ironic, given that "everyone always thinks that we were in that movie."

Before PenaVega joined the Instagram Live reunion, Sabara and Trainor had been taking fan questions about Spy Kids, after having recently rewatched it. Sabara revealed that he took ballet for eight years as a kid, which is why he was able to bust out such great dance moves in Spy Kids 2 — and also noted he's stayed in touch with former castmates Matt O'Leary and Emily Osment.

The quarantine has led to numerous other virtual cast reunions, like the stars of Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush getting together. One member of the TV show's core cast who was part of the action was Alexa PenaVega's husband, Carlos PenaVega!

The stars from High School Musical, Chuck, Hamilton, and more have also recently gotten back together to entertain fans. Lin-Manuel Miranda had Hamilton’s original cast deliver a video call performance of “Alexander Hamilton," while Zachary Levi his Chuck costars did a Zoom table read of one of the show's most beloved episodes to kick off our EW Reunions: #UnitedAtHome series.

Related content: