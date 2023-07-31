With Spy Kids: Armageddon, writer-director Robert Rodriguez is rebooting the franchise with new kids and a new story. See the first photos and teaser.

Here's a first look at Netflix's Spy Kids reboot with Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi

It's been 22 years since Robert Rodriguez traded his typical blood-splattered celluloid for family adventures. Since 2001, the writer-director has put together four movies in the Spy Kids series. He's not done, though. Netflix has shared the first teaser and release date for Spy Kids: Armageddon, a franchise reboot that launches on Sept. 22.

The fifth film focuses on the Tango-Torrez family, including Tony (Connor Esterson) and Patty (Everly Carganilla). The pair has to become, ahem, spy kids after a computer virus gives villain Rey "The King" Kingston (Billy Magnussen) control over the world's technologies. The spy parents are played by Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez.

Spy Kids: Armageddon. (L-R) Gina Rodriguez as Nora Torrez, Everly Carganilla as Patty Torrez, Connor Esterson as Tony Torrez and Zachary Levi as Terrence Torrez in Spy Kids: Armageddon. 'Spy Kids: Armageddon' | Credit: Robert Rodriguez/Netflix

"I wish I could go back in a time machine and ask myself at 8, 9 years old what I wanted to see in a movie," Rodriguez told Netflix. Time machines unavailable, the From Dusk till Dawn director turned to his kids.

The reboot about parents who draw their children into their professional lives is, again, co-written and directed by Rodriguez, who drew his kids into his professional life for this installment. Rodriguez co-wrote the film with his son Racer Max, who previously had a story credit in Rodriguez's The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D. Additionally, Rodriguez's son, Rebel, composed the movie's score.

Spy Kids: Armageddon (L-R) Everly Carganilla as Patty Torrez and Connor Esterson as Tony Torrez in Spy Kids: Armageddon. Everly Carganilla as Patty Torrez and Connor Esterson as Tony Torrez in 'Spy Kids: Armageddon' | Credit: Robert Rodriguez/Netflix

While Armageddon is a reboot that starts a fresh story in the franchise, Rodriguez has promised there will be Easter eggs calling back to the first four films and maybe even the spin-off cartoon Spy Kids: Mission Critical.

The reboot did not come as a surprise. Rodriguez previously told EW, "I've been getting calls from all kinds of studios: 'Reboot Spy Kids.' 'Reboot Sharkboy.' Of course they want to. They're all sitting at home with their kids."

Spy Kids: Armageddon hits Netflix Sept. 22. See the first photos and teaser above.

