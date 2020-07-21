A cosmonaut returns to Earth carrying a monstrous parasite in Sputnik trailer

The '80s-set science fiction-horror film Sputnik stars Pyotr Fyodorov as a Russian astronaut who returns to Earth with gaps in his memory of his most recent, and disastrous, mission. In a secluded government facility, under the vigilant watch of armed guards a psychologist (played by Oksana Akinshina) must cure the astronaut's amnesia and unravel the mystery. In the process, she learns that Fyodorov's character has carried back an alien parasite that threatens to consume them all.

In short: think Alien-meets-HBO's Chernobyl.

"Sputnik was a long journey for me, together with my cast and crew, as we were exploring new ways of structuring a traditional narrative and trying to expand the boundaries of the genre," director Egor Abramenko says. "In the great tradition of space-horror, I was incredibly excited to focus the film on our complex, deeply human characters in order to explore the horrors and inherent evil of human nature."

Sputnik is written by Oleg Malovichko and Andrei Zolotarev. The film costars Fedor Bondarchuk and Anton Vasilev.

The film will open in select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD on Aug. 14, courtesy of IFC Midnight.

Exclusively watch the trailer for Sputnik above and see the film's poster below.

Image zoom IFC Midnight