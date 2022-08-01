Spirit Halloween: The Movie teaser reveals Christopher Lloyd haunting a Spirit Halloween store

It seems that plastic knives and questionable Cher wigs aren't the only horrors found within a Spirit Halloween store.

The pop-up shop released the teaser trailer for its upcoming horror film, Spirit Halloween: The Movie, available on-demand Oct. 11. According to the synopsis, a group of kids hide inside a Spirit Halloween store until it closes with the hopes of enjoying a night of mischief and adventure. Unfortunately for them, the store is also inhabited by an "angry evil spirit" (Christopher Lloyd) who possesses everything inside the store — including some creepy characters — and it doesn't seem to enjoy the kids' company.

Spirit Halloween Poster Credit: Strike Back Studios

The teaser is giving off massive Nickelodeon meets Stranger Things and The Goonies vibes. thanks to the spunky gang of kid stars, spooky mystery, and Rachel Leigh Cook (She's All That) — who is totally serving an '80s-esque Winona Ryder. Though the family-friendly movie might not give gorehounds the bloodfest they're hoping for, its campy concept definitely seems like something worth watching with a group of friends (preferably after a few bottles of wine).

Spirit Halloween: The Movie is directed by David Poag and written by Billie Bates. The film also stars Marla Gibbs, Donovan Colvan, Marissa Reyes, Jaiden J. Smith, Dylan Martin Frankel, and Brad Carter. Produced by Hideout Pictures and Particular Crowd, and Spirit Halloween.

For anyone who doesn't know, Spirit Halloween is a chain of pop-up shops that hunkers down in abandoned retail buildings every year, selling everything from costumes to fake blood and even mugs with Freddy Krueger's face on it. They've become such an integral part of Halloween that visiting one is an annual tradition for many.

