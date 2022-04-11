Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook team up for movie about a haunted Spirit Halloween store

It's never too early to get into the spirit of Halloween — and turns out, it's also never too early to get into the spirit of Spirit Halloween, a.k.a. the iconic costume and prop store that takes over the country during spooky season, only to mysteriously disappear for the rest of the year.

Spirit Halloween has teamed up with Strike Back Studios, Hideout Pictures, and Particular Crowd for the appropriately-named family/kids adventure Spirit Halloween, a movie about and set at that titular store. And it's got some majorly nostalgic star power — EW has confirmed that Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) and Rachael Leigh Cook (She's All That) will lead the cast along with Marla Gibbs (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), Donavan Colan (Zoe), Dylan Frankel (Raven's Home), Jaiden Smith (Blue Bloods), and Marissa Reyes (Raven's Home).

Christopher Lloyd; Rachael Leigh Cook Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

According to the official logline, the movie centers on three middle-school friends who think they've outgrown trick-or-treating. But when a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, they make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store on the night of Halloween. They soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters, and the kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves.

Spirit Halloween marks David Poag's directorial feature debut, with a script written by Billie Bates. The movie has already finished filming, and is slated for an October 2022 release.

