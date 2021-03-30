Get trapped by the trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Much like the Saw franchise's villainous Jigsaw, the horror series has proven possible to kill but very hard to make permanently disappear. The Saw cinematic universe initially concluded with its seventh entry, 2010's Saw 3D, but was revived with 2017's Jigsaw. Now, the franchise is back again in the form of Spiral: From the Book of Saw, which is released on May 14.

In the film, a brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) — who's working in the shadow of his police veteran father (Samuel L. Jackson) — and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game.

The film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, III, IV) and written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, whose previous joint credits include Jigsaw and Piranha 3D.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is based on a concept by Rock.

"I've been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004," the actor and comedian said in a previous statement. "I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place."

Watch the new trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw above.