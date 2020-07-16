Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti is eighty-sixing the status quo for single women in EW's exclusive trailer for her upcoming romantic comedy Spinster.

The comedian (and budding musician behind the recent Foam and Flotsam EP) cleverly disassembles societal expectations about dating and romance in the preview of her first feature as a lead actress.

The Andrea Dorfman-directed film stars Peretti as Gaby, a 39-year-old recently single woman who, after navigating the cringey waters of speed dating to fill the physical void, embarks on a journey of self-discovery that retrains her focus on self-worth instead of craving for a partner to complete her.

Along the way, Gaby face-palms through awkward dates ("I guess I never really listened to Rush," she's seen bluntly telling a potential match), hitting on her hot (married) chiropractor, striking out on one-night stands, and lusting after the supple derriere of one of her softball teammates — none of which brings her the kind of happiness she feels after a twist of fate forces her to reconnect with her young niece, adopting a "used dog," and chasing her dream of opening a restaurant.

"Why should I have to defend my life to a table of strangers?" Gaby muses in the clip as she comes to terms with the beauty of aging on her own. "Honestly, it's just living longer. Why is that something to complain about?"

Spinster is set for an Aug. 7 release on VOD and digital platforms. Watch EW's exclusive trailer above.

