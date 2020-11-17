Spike Lee to direct new movie musical about Viagra
"I Will Be Directing An DANCIN’,ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait," the filmmaker wrote in a statement.
The next Spike Lee Joint is going to be a Viagra movie musical. Yes, you read that right.
After directing Da 5 Bloods for Netflix and a filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia for HBO, the filmmaker will now direct an untitled film that's inspired by the true events around Pfizer’s launch of the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra, EW has learned.
Lee and British playwright/actor Kwame Kwei-Armah are co-writing the screenplay, which is based on the Esquire article "All Rise: The Untold Story of The Guys Who Launched Viagra" by David Kusher.
Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald, the songwriting team behind Tony-winning musical Passing Strange, will write the original songs and music for this affair.
In a statement, Lee wrote, "First And Foremost,I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking 'My Narrow,Rusty Behind' Dragging,Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn. I Did Not Want To See Corny People Singin’ And Dancin’. I Instead Wanted To Play With My Friends On Da Block,Stoop Ball,Stick Ball,Punch Ball, Soft Ball, Basketball,2 Hand Touch, Tackle Football, Coco Leevio, Johnny On Da Pony, Hot,Peas And Butter, Crack Top,Down Da Sewer And Of Course-Booty’s Up. All The Great New York City Street Games That Might Be Sadly Lost Forever. My Father,Bill Lee,Jazz/Folk Bassist,Composer HATED HollyWeird Movies,Henceforth And What Not,Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy’s Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals. So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing An DANCIN’,ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth,Ruth."
Matt Jackson’s Jackson Pictures and Lee's 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks will produce the movie, while Joanne Lee and Kushner will rise to the occasion as executive producers.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly’s free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
Comments