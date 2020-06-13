Spike Lee defends Woody Allen against 'this cancel thing': 'Woody's a friend of mine'

In an interview for New York's WOR 710 radio on Friday, the Da 5 Bloods director voiced his support for Allen, noting he still calls the embattled filmmaker a friend. Asked to weigh in on the controversy around Allen, Lee said, "I'd just like to say Woody Allen's a great, great filmmaker, and this cancel thing is not just Woody. And I think that when we look back on it, [we're] gonna see that, short of killing somebody, I don't if you can just erase somebody like they never existed. Woody's a friend of mine... I know he's going through it right now."