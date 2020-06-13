Spike Lee defends Woody Allen against 'this cancel thing': 'Woody's a friend of mine'
Woody Allen can count Spike Lee among his supporters in the entertainment industry.
In an interview for New York's WOR 710 radio on Friday, the Da 5 Bloods director voiced his support for Allen, noting he still calls the embattled filmmaker a friend. Asked to weigh in on the controversy around Allen, Lee said, "I'd just like to say Woody Allen's a great, great filmmaker, and this cancel thing is not just Woody. And I think that when we look back on it, [we're] gonna see that, short of killing somebody, I don't if you can just erase somebody like they never existed. Woody's a friend of mine... I know he's going through it right now."
Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has repeatedly accused the director of molesting her when she was a child, which Allen has consistently denied. The allegations first came to light in the early 1990s but have gained renewed attention in recent years in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Earlier this year, Hachette Books canceled plans to publish Allen's memoir Apropos of Nothing after substantial backlash, including an employee walkout. Allen subsequently released the book through a different publisher.
On the radio interview, Lee also spoke about the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing by a white police officer. "What's uplifting to me is that people are marching all over this God's earth for Black Lives Matter," Lee said. "There's definitely something in the air... I think we're in a very special moment in the history of the United States of America."
Lee's new film Da 5 Bloods is currently streaming on Netflix.
Related content:
Comments