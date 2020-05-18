Spike Lee, Chadwick Boseman take on Vietnam in trailer for Netflix's Da 5 Bloods

Theaters may still be closed, but a new Spike Lee joint is coming your way nevertheless.

Netflix kicked off the new week by releasing a trailer for Da 5 Bloods, the new film from the BlacKkKlansman director destined for a home on the streaming platform. Da 5 Bloods is a film about Vietnam, then and now. The story focuses on four African-American veterans of the Vietnam War — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to the country years afterward to find some things they lost.

Those lost things include both the remains of their deceased squad leader (Chadwick Boseman) as well as a possible buried treasure. To add an inter-generational angle, the guys are joined by Paul's concerned son (The Last Black Man in San Francisco breakout Jonathan Majors) in their quest as they battle both man and nature and reckon with the immoral legacy of the Vietnam War.

Da 5 Bloods hits Netflix on June 12. Watch the trailer above.