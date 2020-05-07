Spike Lee film Da 5 Bloods starring Chadwick Boseman gets Netflix premiere

BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee has some good news today. No, "great news," as he enthusiastically declared in a video message on Thursday. His next movie, Da 5 Bloods with Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman, finally has a release date: this June 12 on Netflix.

The film follows four African-American Vietnam War veterans — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to the jungle in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader (Boseman) and a buried treasure. Jonathan Majors also features as Paul's son who joins the trip.

"Yes, yes, yes. It's comin' out! It's comin' out!" Lee, who won an Oscar for his adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman, says in the video. "The world premiere — for the world."

Along with the premiere date, Lee revealed the first poster, which depicts five tears of blood falling from the eyes of a tormented soldier. The filmmaker previously released his She's Gotta Have It series on Netflix, which also played host to See You Yesterday, the Indie Spirit Award winner from Lee's mentee, director Stefon Bristol.

Boseman previously told EW that Da 5 Bloods is one of his "dreams come true." He said in November, "It was an opportunity to do a movie with Spike Lee. I grew up watching these movies. I’ve always wanted to do one."

Lee wrote the script with Danny Bilson, Paul Demeo, and Kevin Willmott.

