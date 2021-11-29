The fan-favorite actor's Peter Parker is swinging again into a new movie trilogy, according to Sony producer Amy Pascal.

Spider-Man producer says a new trilogy with Tom Holland is in the works after No Way Home

It looks like Tom Holland isn't packing up his Spidey suit any time soon.

While the actor himself placed a healthy amount of skepticism on whether or not Spider-Man: No Way Home would be his last film as Marvel's wall-crawler, Sony producer Amy Pascal says not only will Holland be back as the superhero from Queens, but another movie trilogy is in the works.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal told Fandango in an interview published Monday. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Representatives for Disney and Marvel didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Pascal has been involved with the current era of Spider-Man films, from Spider-Man: Homecoming to the Venom movies to the animated Into the Spider-Verse.

In a profile on Holland published by GQ this month, the producer said she already spoke with the 25-year-old English actor about "doing, like, 100 more" movies. "I'm never going to make Spider-Man movies without him," she said. "Are you kidding me?"

That same article quoted Holland questioning whether it was time for him to move on from the character.

"Maybe what's best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film," he said, referencing the Afro-Latino Spider-Man created by comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli. "I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life."

He added, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong."

Sony, which owns the movie rights to Spider-Man, and the Disney-owned Marvel Studios struck a deal that allowed for Holland's Spider-Man to appear in his own standalone movies, in addition to appearances in other MCU films. In 2019, it seemed like that deal had turned sour after Disney announced the deal would end. But a month later, the studios reconciled, allowing for Spidey to be the center of No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, who helmed previous entries Homecoming and Far From Home, sees what it's like for Peter Parker (Holland) when the world knows his true identity as Spider-Man. The teen goes to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help casting a spell that would make everyone forget, but the magic backfires and instead brings in Spider-Man villains from other realities into their own.

From a logistical standpoint, this allowed for characters who appeared in other Spider-Man movies not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the story. That includes Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, who appeared in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2; and Jamie Foxx's Electro, who appeared in Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Audience demand for No Way Home remains high. Movie tickets went on sale at midnight on Nov. 29 and crashed multiple websites due to high traffic, NBC News reported.

The film will open in theaters this Dec. 17.

