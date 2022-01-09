Spider-Man: No Way Home continues box office rule, The 355 trails behind

Female spy thriller The 355 debuted in theaters this weekend, but the formidable star power of Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, and Diane Kruger still weren't a match for Spider-Man, who dominated weekend boxes for a fourth weekend in a row.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment of Tom Holland and Zendaya's superhero franchise, continued its box office reign with $33 million in ticket sales between Friday and Sunday, raking in a domestic gross total of $668 million, according to Comscore.

Globally, the Sony film has earned a Herculean $1.53 billion across the international market, making it the eighth-highest grossing movie worldwide. Last weekend's second place title Sing 2 retained its box office spot, raking in $11.9 million and bringing its gross total to $109 million.

The 355 Penélope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, and Diane Kruger in 'The 355' | Credit: Robert Viglasky/Universal Pictures

Last week's third place title The King's Man moved down to No. 4, dethroned by The 355. The spy thriller debuted with a modest $4.8 million domestically following its Jan. 7 release. Chastain leads the pack as Mason "Mace" Brown, a CIA agent who enlists the help of other female tour de force agents to retrieve a top secret powerful weapon that falls into the wrong hands.

In her B review, EW critic Leah Greenblatt praised the thriller as "starry, silly escapism with [a] pop-feminist flare and a passport," calling it a "sleek popcorn spy flick that deserves better than slow death by in-flight entertainment, though that's probably its destiny."

As for The King's Man, the historical action adventure brought in $3.2 million this weekend, followed by sports drama American Underdog and sci-fi action The Matrix Resurrections with $2.4 million and $1.8 million, respectively. West Side Story and Ghostbusters: Afterlife came in seventh and eighth with $1.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson's coming-of-age dramedy that chronicles first love in California's sun-soaked San Fernando Valley, remained in the top 10 at ninth place, bringing in $1 million. Finally, Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's House of Gucci re-entered the box office in tenth place, bringing in $632 thousand and a domestic gross total of $50 million.