Spider-Man: No Way Home continues box office reign in January's last weekend

Peter Parker is web-slinging out of January strong.

Spider-Man: No Way Home once again continued its box office reign for the final weekend of the month, ensnaring $735.8 million in domestic box offices. The third installment of the Tom Holland starrer debuted in theaters in December and became the first film to cross the $1 billion mark worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic — all within a week after release.

The film remained perched on the No. 1 spot for all of January with the exception of Jan. 14 weekend, when the new Scream installment momentarily stole the top spot with a killer $30.6 million debut. Ultimately, Ghostface was no match for Spider-Man, as the juggernaut reclaimed its No. 1 spot last weekend, becoming the sixth-highest grossing film of all time globally.

Spider-Man from Columbia Pictures' SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' continues box office reign | Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Scream, though, will not be silenced. The horror film debuted at No. 2 this weekend with $7.3 million, bringing the cume total to $62.1 million. Universal continued its top five streak with Sing 2 and Redeeming Love at No. 3 and No. 4, bringing in $4.8 million and $1.8 million, respectively. The King's Man rounded out the top five, bringing in $1.7 million this weekend.

The 355 came in sixth with $1.4 million, followed by American Underdog with $1.2 million. Meanwhile, Ghostbusters: Afterlife scared up $770,000 in eighth place, followed by Licorice Pizza with $691,000 and West Side Story with $614,000, respectively.

