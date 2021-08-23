The first footage of the highly anticipated Marvel sequel reportedly leaked on Sunday.

Tom Holland seemingly reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leak: 'You ain't ready'

Our collective Spidey sense wasn't just tingling on Sunday. It was going haywire.

The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home seemingly leaked on social media, primarily TikTok, over the weekend. Account users shared what appeared to be footage from Sony and Marvel's highly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man Far From Home, starring Tom Holland as Marvel's web-slinger.

Various copies of the trailer have since been pulled. Some tweets that shared the footage now read, "The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner." However, bootlegs of the bootleg still persist.

Representatives for Sony didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Holland himself appeared to address the leak with a simple but to-the-point message on his Instagram Story. "You ain't ready," he wrote.

Tom Holland Was Tom Holland reacting to the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer leak? | Credit: Tom Holland/Instagram

For once, it's not Holland leaking spoilers. The actor accidentally slipped multiple details on Marvel movies in advance of their premieres during various press tours. But not this one!

Sony Pictures will hold a presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas later Monday night, and that's where fans are surmising the official trailer will be screened. It's unclear at this point if the footage will be made public soon.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' | Credit: Matt Kennedy/Columbia Pictures

Given that Molina's Doc Ock hails from the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man movies and Foxx's Electro featured in Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man run, it seems the film will also deal with the Marvel multiverse after the events of the Disney+ series Loki, which set the stage for such parallel-reality shenanigans.

No Way Home is currently slated for theaters this Dec. 17.