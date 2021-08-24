22 things we learned from the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

"How to fix all this"

Spying a witchy Halloween decoration, Peter gets the idea to ask Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help fixing his situation. For whatever reason, the Sanctum Sanctorum is covered in snow, perhaps from a spell gone awry, which would then be foreshadowing of things to come in this movie. The pair have a fun exchange with Peter calling Doctor Strange by his birth name Stephen, which is a callback to the "we're using our fake names" joke in Avengers: Infinity War. Strange is also holding an "Oh for fox sake" coffee mug, which might be another Easter egg to the fact that Disney purchased 20th Century Fox and now has the rights to use whatever Marvel characters the studio owned in the MCU.