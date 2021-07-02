Tom Holland's Spider-Man gets a Doctor Strange upgrade in new No Way Home toys

See Spidey's new suit for the new movie, but in toy form.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021 Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

It looks like Tom Holland's Spidey is getting a major suit upgrade in Spider-Man: No Way Home, courtesy of the Sorcerer Supreme.

Though details on the film are sparse — beyond the ones provided to us by the film's cast member Alfred Molina — Marvel unveiled a new line of movie-accurate toys, from Funko Pops to Hasbro action figures.

Some of them provide new looks at two of the suits Peter Parker will be donning, including one that looks like some kind of mystic arts web-shooter, similar to the magical energy conjured by Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, and one that's black and gold.

Spider-Man, Funko 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Funko Pop. | Credit: Jay Maidment/Sony; Funko

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' action figure. | Credit: Marvel

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' action figure. | Credit: Marvel

No Way Home seems to be a multiverse affair, and so specialty gear from Strange would be needed. The film will not only see the return of MCU stars Holland, Cumberbatch, Zendaya (Mj), and Jacob Batalon (Ned), but characters from director Sam Raimi and Marc Webb's Spider-Man movies.

EW previously reported that Molina's Otto Octavius will return in No Way Home after playing the central antagonist in Raimi's 2004 movie Spider-Man 2, while other outlets have reported an appearance by Jamie Foxx's Electro, who featured in Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

J.K. Simmons, who appeared as J. Jonah Jameson in Raimi's trilogy, reprised the character in the ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Jameson is now seen in toy form for the No Way Home line.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' action figure. | Credit: Marvel

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts and scheduled for theaters this Dec. 17, will have a story that ties into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which also has ties to WandaVision. Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will return for the Cumberbatch-fronted sequel. It's one big multiverse family!

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' action figure. | Credit: Marvel

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Funko Pop. | Credit: Marvel

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on Dec. 17. See more images from the new toys at Marvel.com.

Related content: