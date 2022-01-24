With this weekend's haul, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the sixth highest grossing film of all time worldwide.

Spider-Man finds way back home to No. 1 at the box office, silencing Scream

That Peter Parker sure is a plucky little son of a gun. After losing the top spot last weekend to the fifth installment in the Scream franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home came swinging back with a vengeance.

Tom Holland's third solo outing as your friendly neighborhood web-slinger held on with $14.1 million, a $6 million dip from the previous weekend, bringing its cumulative haul to $721 million. Globally, No Way Home is sitting pretty at $1.69 billion, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing 2015's Jurassic World ($1.67 billion) and 2019's The Lion King ($1.66 billion).

No Way Home has completely defied pandemic expectations, becoming the first movie to hit the $1 billion mark since this pandemic began decades ago in 2020. And Spidey did it in a little over a week.

Last weekend's box office champ, Scream, had a 40% drop from its $30 million opening, but still managed to scare up a decent $12.4 million for a two-week total of $51.3 million, with its global cume approaching $85 million. Starring a mix of fresh and familiar faces from the 25-year-old franchise, the nostalgic love has proven strong for this latest stab at the Ghostface lore.

In its fifth weekend in release, the star-studded, family-friendly animated Sing 2 continued belting it out with $5.7 million, taking its domestic total to $128.4 million. Also in its fifth weekend but not faring nearly as well, The King's Man, the prequel to the popular if uneven spy series, raked in $1.8 million for a cume of $31.5 million domestically, $105 million globally, barely offsetting its $100 million budget.

And rounding out the top five, Redeeming Love, based on the best-selling novel by Francine Rivers about a young couple's relationship clashing with the harsh realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850, struck it mildly rich with $3.7 million. However, its per-theater average ($1,950) was slightly better than Sing 2's ($1,663).

