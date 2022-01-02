Spider-Man: No Way Home and Sing 2 continue box office reign

It's also a better weekend for The King's Man.

Superheroes and singing animals continue to reign supreme at the box office.

For a third weekend in a row, Spider-Man: No Way Home continued its domestic box office rule. Sony's third installment of the Marvel franchise ensnared $52.7 million by Sunday, bringing the total box office gross to $609 million.

The extended reign comes after the superhero flick made coronavirus pandemic history last week, becoming the first film in 2021 to cross the $1 billion mark in ticket sales worldwide. It also claimed $253 million following its Dec. 17 debut, an opening-weekend best for the franchise and Sony.

Spider-man No Way Home Tom Holland as Peter Parker in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' | Credit: Matt Kennedy/Columbia Pictures

The star-studded animated musical Sing 2 retained its second place spot this week, raking in $19.6 million this weekend and $89 million overall. Meanwhile, last week's fifth place title The King's Man rose to third place this weekend, bringing in $4.5 million and $19.5 million overall.

Sports drama American Underdog and sci-fi action The Matrix Resurrections rounded out the top five, bringing in $4 million and $3.8 million this weekend, respectively. West Side Story came in sixth, bringing in $2.1 million. (Perhaps moviegoers heeded the counsel of Rita Moreno, who recently called on her Instagram followers to see the film "more than once" while throwing shade at films with CGI.)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife followed behind Steven Spielberg's romance musical in seventh place, bringing in $1.4 million this weekend. Licorice Pizza, A Journal For Jordan, and Encanto all remained in the top 10 for yet another weekend, bringing in $1.2 million, $1.1 million, and $1 million, respectively.