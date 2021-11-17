New Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer swings headfirst into the multiverse

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021 Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The Spider-Verse just keeps getting bigger.

After several days of buildup (and about 9 zillion breathlessly speculative fan tweets), Sony has dropped the new trailer for the much-hyped Spider-Man: No Way Home.

And there's a lot here! Tom Holland is back, of course, as everyone's favorite web-slinging wünderkind, and poor Peter is dealing with the fallout from 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio exposed his secret identity to the world. So he turns to his Avengers ally Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch, rocking what appears to be a very comfortable puffer coat) for a magical assist, making it so that Peter's identity was never revealed at all. But as Peter soon learns, mucking about with magic and timelines can have disastrous consequences.

The trailer teases the return of some familiar faces — including Zendaya as M.J., Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May — but it also gives us our best look yet at a few familiar foes. Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe are back, reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin from the Tobey Maguire movies, as is Jamie Foxx's Electro (who first popped up in the Andrew Garfield era). The trailer also teases the first look at Thomas Haden Church's Sandman from Spider-Man 3 and Rhys Ifans' Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man. (Despite massive fan speculation, still no sight of either Garfield or Maguire.)

Holland surprised fans at a launch event in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, screening the trailer for the first time and teasing No Way Home as "the most cinematic and theatrical superhero movie that has ever been made."

"This isn't just the culmination of my Spider-Man era," Holland told the audience. "We have villains coming from three different universes, reprising their roles, bringing them back to life. For me as an actor and as a huge fan of Spider-Man, it has been such a massive pleasure performing in this film and working with these legends."

After the trailer ended and the lights came up, a visibly emotional Holland took a moment to collect himself and thank the fans for their enthusiasm, wiping tears from his eyes. He reflected on how his life has changed since he was first cast at the age of 18, and how he remembers standing in his garden and receiving a call from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, telling him he landed the role.

"It's really overwhelming," Holland added. "You make these films, and you're so attached to it. You give your heart and soul, and you dedicate your life to this character. To see it play out on the big screen is so rewarding, and to see your reaction means that we're doing something right."

During an audience Q&A, Holland remained tight-lipped, dodging spoilery questions, but he hinted that the trailer was just "the tip of the iceberg" and that "there is so much more in this movie." He also opened up about fighting against Molina, calling him "one of the greatest people I've ever worked with," and he admitted to fully geeking out the first time he met Dafoe, instinctively thinking, "Oh my god, it's the Green Goblin."

"[Willem] put me to shame," Holland added with a laugh. "You should see how good he is at yoga, man. I'm supposed to be Spider-Man. I'm supposed to be flexible and all this sort of stuff. We would do scenes together, and the next day I could hardly get out of bed."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts and hits theaters Dec. 17. Watch the trailer above.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: