This jumbo-sized Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pop is on sale at Walmart — and it's not the only one
Spider-Man: No Way Home was arguably the most anticipated movie of 2021, and its box office numbers only further back up the claim: The film, which opened exclusively in theaters, has grossed an opening weekend total of $253 million, with a reported $121.5 million made on opening day this past Friday, Dec. 17, alone. Having the best opening weekend for the Spider-Man franchise only brings up fans' biggest question: Where will Tom Holland's tenure in the spidey suit lead to next?
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and Sony's Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal have said that they're "actively beginning to develop where the story heads next" in a joint interview with The New York Times, but for now, fans will have to stay satisfied with Jon Watts' trilogy from Homecoming to No Way Home. Those who want to commemorate their favorite scenes from the multiverse-bending movie have, of course, Funko Pops to collect — and right now you can grab a jumbo-sized figurine of Spider-Man in his Integrated Suit exclusively at Walmart.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Jumbo: Spider-Man: No Way Home — Spider-Man (Walmart Exclusive), $29.96 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com
The figurine is not only miraculously still in stock considering the massive response to No Way Home, but also even on sale for $10 off right now. It's one of many No Way Home figurines currently available at Walmart, including another of Spider-Man in his winged upgraded suit last seen in Far From Home. You'll even find Dr. Strange's vinyl Pop holding a snow shovel and wearing the Eye of Agamotto, Ned in a Midtown High letterman jacket, and MJ in her purple sweater.
The vinyl Pops are selling fast, with both Spider-Man's winged-suit figurine and Dr. Strange's Pop both nearly out of stock. You'll want to pick up everything fast while most are on sale — pre-order the jumbo-sized Spider-Man figurine at Walmart now for $10 off, and shop the others below starting at $8.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Spider-Man: No Way Home — MJ, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Spider-Man: No Way Home — Ned, $8.78 (orig. $11.99) at walmart.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Spider-Man: No Way Home — Spider-Man (Upgraded Suit), $22.99 (orig. $32.39) at walmart.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Spider-Man: No Way Home — Doctor Strange, $16.48 at walmart.com
