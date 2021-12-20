Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and Sony's Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal have said that they're "actively beginning to develop where the story heads next" in a joint interview with The New York Times, but for now, fans will have to stay satisfied with Jon Watts' trilogy from Homecoming to No Way Home. Those who want to commemorate their favorite scenes from the multiverse-bending movie have, of course, Funko Pops to collect — and right now you can grab a jumbo-sized figurine of Spider-Man in his Integrated Suit exclusively at Walmart.