Spider-Man: No Way Home dethrones Avatar as third-highest-grossing film at domestic box office

The Na'vi reign at the domestic box office has come to an end.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially dethroned Avatar as the third-highest-grossing film at domestic box offices. The third installment of the Tom Holland starrer has grossed $760.988 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, unseating James Cameron's $760 million 2009 sci-fi epic. As of Monday, No Way Home grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide.

Both continue to trail behind 2019's Avengers: Endgame, the second-highest-grossing film with $860 million domestically, and 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the No. 1 highest-grossing film with over $935 million.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Tom Holland as Spider-Man in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' | Credit: Columbia Pictures

The first film to cross the $1 billion mark worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, No Way Home debuted in theaters on Dec. 17 and perched atop the No. 1 spot for all of December and much of January. (It was momentarily unseated on Jan. 14 weekend following the debut of Scream, but alas, Ghostface proved to be no match for the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, as the film reclaimed its top spot the following week.)

Indeed, Cameron could reclaim his crown with his forthcoming (and long-awaited!) Avatar sequel, but the sci-fi auteur previously admitted to EW that he had some apprehensions about whether his planned sequels would be able to match the success of his first blockbuster in the age of COVID.

"The big issue is: Are we going to make any damn money?" Cameron told EW. "Big, expensive films have got to make a lot of money. We're in a new world post-COVID, post-streaming. Maybe those [box office] numbers will never be seen again. Who knows? It's all a big roll of the dice."

Avatar 'Avatar' | Credit: WETA

Holland, for his part, could not even fathom the possibility of his film unseating Avatar. While on BackstageOL on Feb. 1, the English actor had a stunned reaction when the box office data was presented to him, replying with his mouth agape, "For real? Holy s---. That's incredible. I didn't know that! Honestly, that's amazing."

