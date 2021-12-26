Spider-Man: No Way Home continues box office reign, Sing 2 dazzles in second place

The third Spider-Man film continued its box office reign for a second weekend in a row.

It looks like the Omicron variant is no match for Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home continued its box office reign for a second weekend in a row, bringing in $81.5 million across 4,336 theaters. Globally, the third installment of director Jon Watts' superhero flick made coronavirus pandemic history, becoming the first film in 2021 to cross the $1 billion mark in ticket sales worldwide.

This weekend's numbers come after No Way Home claimed a weekend total of $253 million last week, marking an opening-weekend best for the Spider-Man franchise and Sony. The film also scored a historical second-biggest opening day gross following its Dec. 17 release, a feat only bested only by Avengers: Endgame during its domestic opening in 2019.

Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the third installment, which follows the web-slinging superhero as he teams up with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to battle villains from franchise's past, including Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), among other notable cameos.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' continues its box office reign for a second weekend in a row. | Credit: Columbia Pictures

The third iteration has so far been praised by critics and audiences, scoring a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. EW critic Leah Greenblatt gave No Way Home a B+ review, writing, "What seems at first like pure fan service turns out to be some of the best and by far the most meta stuff Marvel has done, tender and funny and a little bit devastating."

Last week's second place title Encanto moved to the ninth spot this weekend, dethroned by animated comedy musical Sing 2. The sequel to the 2016 film about ambitious show-biz theater animals brought in $23.7 million this weekend, bringing its total box office gross to $41 million. It's followed by The Matrix Resurrections, which brought in $12 million this weekend and $22.5 million overall.