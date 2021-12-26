Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes first movie to hit $1 billion worldwide during the pandemic

Peter Parker just swung his way into a worldwide box office record. Sony confirmed Sunday that Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales, making it the first and only film released in 2021 to do so. It is also the first movie to cross that threshold since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film starring Tom Holland as the titular web-slinging hero accomplished the feat in just over a week since its Dec. 17 release, with a worldwide total currently standing at $1.05 billion. The movie earned more than $600 million worldwide in its opening weekend and continued taking home strong ticket sales throughout the lead-up and during the Christmas holiday. Domestically, the movie claimed an opening weekend total of $253 million across 4,336 theaters, marking an opening-weekend best for the Spider-Man franchise and Sony. As previously reported by EW, the film also snagged a historical second-biggest opening day gross, raking in a reported $121.5 million, topped only by Avengers: Endgame during its domestic opening. The film's domestic total has now risen to $467.3 million.