The sixth-highest grossing movie of all time will add to its $1.9 billion haul when it returns to the big screen on Labor Day Weekend.

Spider-Man: No Way Home to swing back into theaters with extended cut

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' continues its box office reign for a second weekend in a row. | Credit: Columbia Pictures

Remember how much fun you had watching Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters last winter? Well brace yourself for even more.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version is swinging its way into theaters in September. Sony announced the expanded version Friday on Twitter.

The extended cut will include new, never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes as part of the celebration of 60 years of the Spider-Man comic book character and 20 years of Spider-Man films.

The film is the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, with lifetime earnings of $1.9 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. In terms of Marvel properties, this places it behind only Avengers: Endgame, which has raked in almost $2.8 billion, and Avengers: Infinity War, with $2.0 billion. It also became the first film to hit the $1 billion mark worldwide during the pandemic.

EW critic Leah Greenblatt gave Spider-Man: No Way Home a B+, praising the "goofy, self-referential high-school sweetness" and arguing that "what seems at first like pure fan service turns out to be some of the best and by far the most meta stuff Marvel has done, tender and funny and a little bit devastating."

The film returns to the big screen on Friday, Sept. 2—the beginning of Labor Day weekend—with tickets on sale starting Aug. 9.

