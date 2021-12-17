Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon reflect on their favorite Spider-Man moments

There are many surprises packed into Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest adventure of everyone's favorite web-slinging wunderkind. But in between all the comic book cameos and explosive action scenes, the film's true heart is the central friendship between Tom Holland's Peter, Jacob Batalon's Ned, and Zendaya's MJ. Together, these three high schoolers have weathered SATs and supervillain battles, and the third installment in their trilogy finds them facing down an inter-universe threat — plus the pressures of fame.

In some ways, it's a story that runs parallel to the real-life journey of Holland, Batalon, and Zendaya: All three were experienced actors when they were cast in 2017's Homecoming, but in the years since, they've catapulted to global fame. So when EW gathered the trio for a Spider-Man edition of our Around the Table video series, they couldn't help but reflect on how both they and their characters have evolved.

"We've grown up together in real life, and our characters have grown up together," Zendaya explained. "It's really special to share all those moments with each other, and I think all of our characters have grown so much in their own ways. I think in this film, we get to see new sides to all of them. Some we might not like. Some we will like. And that was the fun thing: putting our characters under different kinds of stressors that we've never seen before."

Spider-Man: No Way Home Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' | Credit: Matt Kennedy/Columbia Pictures

In the wide-ranging, spoiler-free conversation, Holland, Batalon, and Zendaya looked back on their first impressions meeting each other (Zendaya thought she was too tall to play Holland's love interest), as well as some of their favorite memories from set. They also tease what to expect in No Way Home — as well as which familiar villains they geeked out over most.

Watch the full Around the Table video above. Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.