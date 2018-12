And is Homecoming a real movie? What is a movie anymore? The first Spidey film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe era iterates off the problems and solutions of past films, adding back all the comedy that the Amazing films lost and refocusing Peter’s adventures with outer-borough particularity. Tom Holland’s Peter has a favorite bodega, chases bad guys through back yards, and struggles to mix superhero-ing with the academic decathlon. Homecoming‘s been praised as a genuine high school movie, which is only half-true; it’s also a weird exercise in MCU world-building, depending on regular once-per-half-hour check-ins from Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark.

This last bit is either what you love about Homecoming or the most annoying part of the movie. It seems to me that all the Marvel stuff gets in the film’s way — that what could have been a sensitive human comedy about Spider-Man’s neighborhood and his high school keeps getting hijacked by the broader necessities of continuity. (The last and worst action scene literally takes place on a plane carrying Avengers detritus.) But the cast of characters at Spidey’s high-school is an all-time ensemble. The stage is set for a brilliant sequel! Which is teased in a post-credits scene that plays out almost exactly like the post-credits scene from Amazing Spider-Man 1. The more things change…