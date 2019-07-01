Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal sling a pose for EW's cover shoot

“Tom was tired, and he just couldn’t keep it together,” Gyllenhaal recalls of a scene where their two characters shake hands. “Every single time we would shake hands, he would start laughing, so I’d start laughing, and we both couldn’t stop laughing. That went on for about 30 minutes. It was about 45 to 50 takes, and it was a disaster.”

“I don’t even remember what was funny about it,” Holland adds. “There was something about the scene where Jake and I just could not keep a straight face.”