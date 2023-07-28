Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been indefinitely delayed

Amidst the strike, Sony is pushing back the release dates of multiple films, including Kraven the Hunter, the Ghosbusters sequel, and more.

Spider-Verse fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see Miles Morales' next adventure.

With both the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA still on strike, Sony has announced plans to move the release dates for several of its upcoming films. Perhaps the most notable announcement is that the third Spider-Verse film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is moving from its planned March 2024 release date and is now undated. Per Sony, several different dates are being considered, depending on how long the strike lasts.

Meanwhile, other planned 2023 Sony releases are shifting to 2024: Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven the Hunter movie was originally scheduled for October, but now, it's shifting to Aug. 30, 2024. The untitled sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife is also moving from December 2023 to March 29, 2024.

Other changes include Gran Turismo pushing back two weeks to Aug. 25, Dakota Johnson's Madame Web moving up a few days to Feb. 14, 2024, and the Karate Kid movie shifting from June 7 to Dec. 13, 2024. The Blumhouse horror flick They Listen has also been removed from the calendar.

In addition, Sony announced new release dates for several films still in the works: The untitled Bad Boys sequel, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is now set to hit theaters on June 14 over Father's Day weekend. Meanwhile, the untitled third Venom movie, once again starring Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock, is set to debut on July 12, 2024.

Those are a lot of release date changes, and they're unlikely to be the last: Film and TV production has essentially come to a standstill, as both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA remain on strike. The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP) has refused to meet the guilds' demands, and as such, both strikes aren't expected to end any time soon. Just this week, the Emmys announced plans to reschedule their annual awards ceremony from Sept. 18 to a new, unspecified date.

Even without the strike, Beyond the Spider-Verse hitting theaters in March 2024 still seemed unlikely. Last month, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller told Comicbook.com that they planned to "take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great," adding, "We won't back into a release date that doesn't fit."

