When Into the Spider-Verse swung into theaters in December 2018, it became an almost-instant classic, raking in box office receipts and spawning an endless scroll of fan art. Not only did the film deliver eye-popping visuals, but it helped reinvigorate the superhero genre, breathing new life into a hero who had been adapted countless times before. A few months later, Moore was at the Oscars, celebrating Spider-Verse's win for Best Animated Feature. "I will never forget walking around the Vanity Fair party that year with Shameik," adds Hailee Steinfeld, who voices Miles' alternate dimension web-slinging friend Gwen Stacy. "We were like, 'How do we get our hands on the Oscar?' We slipped a selfie."