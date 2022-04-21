The sequel to the Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse was originally due in theaters this October.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse moves to 2023 — at least in this dimension

The already highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be even more highly anticipated now that it's not even coming out this year.

During those halcyon pre-COVID days, the sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was set to come out in April of this year. Then it got pushed back to Oct. 7, 2022, and now finally (hopefully) we're getting to see whatever happened to Miles Morales and co. on June 2, 2023.

Previously titled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Part One), the film has dropped the "Part One" though it will still be followed by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Part II) on March 29, 2024.

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

"Miles' story is an epic," writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller told EW back in December. "We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one."

Around that time we also got a first look at Across the Spider-Verse, featuring Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) traversing the stylistically different Spider-Verses.

"Every dimension looks and feels radically different from all the others," Lord and Miller said. "They all look like they were drawn by a different artist."

Jake Johnson will return as the disheveled, older Spider-Man (Hot Mess Spidey, said no one) with Issa Rae joining the cast as Jessica Drew, a.k.a. Spider-Woman — a move Rae called a "dream come true."

It's still up in the air if Into the Spider-Verse faves like Kimiko Glenn's Peni Parker, Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Noir, or John Mulaney's Spider-Ham will also join in on the web-slinging fun, but if the Spider-Man franchise has taught us anything it's never to give up hope on seeing some familiar faces.

Sony additionally announced dates for other features, including:

Madame Web (Columbia Pictures) – July 7, 2023

The Equalizer 3 (Columbia Pictures) – September 1, 2023 (Will screen in premium large formats and IMAX)

Devotion (Columbia Pictures) – Rollout release begins on October 14, 2022 with limited runs, will expand on October 21, 2022 and will then open wide on October 28, 2022

Meanwhile the Javier Bardem starring Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile has moved to October 7, 2022 from November 18, 2022.

