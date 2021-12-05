The sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse features our favorite web-slinging hero hopping through different universes.

Miles Morales is back in first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

Miles Morales is swinging back into the Spider-Verse — not once, but twice.

Sony dropped the first footage of the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel on Saturday, teasing the return of everyone's favorite Brooklyn-based, web-slinging wunderkind.

The teaser also reveals the official title of the sequel: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

Part One! Yep, that means Miles (voiced by Shameik Moore) is getting two sequel movies. During an EW Twitter Q&A on Saturday, returning writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller explained that when they sat down to continue Miles' story, they realized they had way more ideas than they could fit into a single film.

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)'

"Miles' story is an epic," the pair said. "We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We're working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024."

If the first Oscar-winning film was set largely in Miles' world, the new one promises to hop across different universes, and we see footage of Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen returning from her universe to visit Miles.

"Every dimension looks and feels radically different from all the others," Lord and Miller teased. "They all look like they were drawn by a different artist."

We also get an action-packed look at Miles facing off against Miguel O'Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099, voiced by Oscar Isaac, who first surfaced in an end-credits sequence for the first film.

It remains to be seen whether we'll see any other familiar Spider-People pop up, like Kimiko Glenn's Peni Parker, Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Noir, or John Mulaney's Spider-Ham.

When asked, Lord and Miller were cryptic, only revealing, "Miles will reunite with some old friends and meet... a lot of new ones."

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are directing Across the Spider-Verse, taking over from original directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman. Lord and Miller wrote the script with Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will hit theaters Oct. 7, 2022. Get your first look at it above.

