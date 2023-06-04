Across the Spider-Verse more than tripled the opening weekend of 2018's Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse tops box office with $120.5M, 2nd biggest opening of 2023

Miles Morales is this weekend's box office hero.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018's Into the Spider-Verse, wrapped up audiences in its tangled multiversal web, earning $120.5 million domestically.

This gives the Sony Pictures Animation film the second biggest opening weekend of 2023, per Comscore, behind only The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Across the Spider-Verse also had the third biggest opening weekend of any Spider-Man film.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' | Credit: Sony Pictures Animation

In Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) joins Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) for an epic journey across the multiverse, meeting a new team of Spider-People known as the Spider Society, led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), as they struggle to face a new threat.

"Miles is in a place where he just wants to impress her," Moore told EW. "He will jump through a portal across dimensions to be with her. And quite frankly, I don't know if I know anybody I'm willing to jump through a portal for."

"I'll tell you something: I don't!" Steinfeld added with a laugh.

Overseas, Across the Spider-Verse added $88.1 million to its haul, giving it a grand total worldwide weekend of $208.5 million, Sony Pictures' biggest animated opening of all time.

Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid held onto the second spot at the domestic box office with $40.6 million, bringing its two week total to $186.2 million ($326.7 million globally).

The Boogeyman, an adaptation of a 1973 Stephen King short story, opened with $12.3 million ($20 million globally). Starring Chris Messina as the father of two daughters grappling with the recent death of their mother, the family must also contend with a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

(L-R): Sophie Thatcher as Sadie Harper, Chris Messina as Will Harper, and Vivien Lyra Blair as Sawyer Harper in 20th Century Studios' THE BOOGEYMAN. Photo by Patti Perret. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved. 'The Boogeyman' | Credit: Patti Perret/20th Century Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 came in fourth at the weekend box office in its fifth week of release, earning $10.2 million, bringing its domestic total to $322.7 million, and its worldwide take to $780.1 million.

Rounding out the top 5 is Fast X, the tenth installment of the Fast and formerly Furious franchise, grossing $9.2 million in its third week of release for a haul of $128.5 million domestically, $603.3 million globally.

