Tom Holland reveals the actual Spider-Man 3 title (for real this time)

After trolling fans with several fake announcements, Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya have unveiled the actual title for the third Spider-Man movie — Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The trio are currently filming the third entry in the Spider-Man series, and on Tuesday, they blew up Twitter by unveiling fake titles for the film. Keeping in the tradition of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Far From Home, Batalon joked that the third film would be titled "Homewrecker," while Holland went with the E.T. reference and declared the new name as "Phone Home." Zendaya later shared a third title of her own: "Home Slice."

But on Wednesday, they posted a behind-the-scenes video from director Jon Watts' office, where the three actors learned that they had been fed fake names.

"I just don't understand why he keeps doing this," a dejected Holland said.

"You don't understand?" Batalon replied. "I feel like it's pretty obvious that you spoil things."

"I don't spoil things!" Holland retorted. "Name me one thing that I've actually spoiled!"

The video ends with a whiteboard brainstorm of some of the rejected titles, including "Home Alone" (nixed for potential copyright issues) and "Home Schooled" (because Aunt May said no).

The three actors previously shared a few new stills from No Way Home, teasing the return of Holland's Peter Parker, Batalon's Ned, and Zendaya's MJ.

The third film will pick up after Peter Parker's identity was exposed in Far From Home. Marisa Tomei is also returning as Aunt May, while Benedict Cumberbatch will also appear as Doctor Strange. Also joining the cast are Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina, who will reprise their roles from past Spider-Man films as Electro and Doctor Octopus, respectively. (Holland has also repeatedly denied rumors that former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be returning, but as we all know, he's not exactly a trustworthy source.)

Spider-Man: No Way Home movie is scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 17, 2021 (and that's a true, confirmed fact).