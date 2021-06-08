Forget Michael's Secret Stuff. We''ll have what Granny's having!

Ahead of the Wednesday release of the latest Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer, EW has some exclusive photos of the players who put the "Tune" in Tune Squad.

Yes, a few guys you might have heard of, a.k.a. LeBron James and Don Cheadle, will star in the follow-up blockbuster to the 1996 classic, but let's not forget about the Looney Tunes themselves. First up: Granny, truly serving a lewk!

Space Jam: A New Legacy 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' | Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

And we can only imagine that the shocked reaction of Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Wile E. Coyote, Foghorn Leghorn, and Yosemite Sam in the next image is all of them taking in the risqué Granny shot above.

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' | Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

This being a Space Jam movie, obviously a basketball game settles things once and for all. To save his son and escape a rogue A.I.'s (Cheadle) virtual reality, James must round up the Tunes, including a banished Bugs and a Zendaya-voiced Lola, to defeat the formidable Goon Squad. Much of the early discussion on New Legacy centered on the reintroduction of the Tune Squad.

"Kids are [now] more likely to watch other kids' YouTube channels than cartoons," producer Ryan Coogler shared in EW's New Legacy first-look cover story. "It was a bit challenging to think about, but we were reminded very quickly why the Looney Tunes work. When we watch the parts of the film [featuring] the Tunes, you have a smile come over your face because, if you're from our generation, you miss them."

Space Jam: New Legacy arrives July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max.