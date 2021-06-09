An animated LeBron James puts together his Dream Team in latest Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer

The basketball giant gets an assist from Zendaya's Lola Bunny and the other Looney Tunes in his mission to defeat Don Cheadle's rogue A.I.

LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers may have recently been eliminated from the playoffs, but he's still got a big game coming up - maybe his biggest game yet.

Warners Bros. has released the latest trailer for the long-awaited Space Jam: A New Legacy, which arrives July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max, a whopping 25 years after Michael Jordan's original film became a pop culture juggernaut.

Helmed by director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip), New Legacy features James playing a heightened version of himself and struggling to relate to his teenage son Dom (Cedric Joe), who's much more interested in creating games than playing them.

When Dom's tech skills draw the attention of a rogue A.I. named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), the father-son duo get sucked into the Warner 3000 entertainment "Server-verse," where the four-time NBA MVP must round up the Looney Tunes (including Zendaya's Lola Bunny) to defeat the formidable Goon Squad. Along the way, James will drift through some of the studio's most famous films (Wonder Woman and Casablanca among them) to track down his underdog squad.

"The general idea was the examination of Black fatherhood and how fatherhood could be unique to LeBron James specifically," producer Ryan Coogler explained in EW's New Legacy first-look cover story.

James, a father of three, added, "There are parents who want to push their kids to do certain things because this is what they do, but sometimes you have to look into a kid and be able to have an open mind and ear to help them become the thing they've dreamed of."

