LeBron James reacts to his Space Jam: A New Legacy cover: 'Y'all not ready for this squad!'

"There was a lot of films growing up for me, but Space Jam was up there," James told EW of Michal Jordan's 1996 classic. "For my friends and I, just growing up, loving the NBA, obviously loving Michael Jordan, and loving the Looney Tunes, it was an automatic and a very organic blend between the two worlds. It was fun to see what MJ and Bugs and Taz and all those great Tunes were able to go through in that first movie. It was pretty cool, as a kid, wanting to see the same inspiration from movies and from people that you look up to, and people that you watch on a day-to-day basis. So it definitely was a big part of my childhood."