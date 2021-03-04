LeBron James reacts to his Space Jam: A New Legacy cover: 'Y'all not ready for this squad!'
Move over Lakers, because LeBron James has a new dream team.
The four-time NBA champ and MVP is the star of EW's latest cover, where he's joined by Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Tweety, Daffy Duck, and Taz, a.k.a. his costars in Space Jam: A New Legacy.
On Thursday, James shared the first look cover on his Instagram, writing, "Y'ALL NOT READY FOR THIS SQUAD!!!! Let's get it!"
The post included pictures from James' I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, where the students posed with a printed out cover of their hometown hero.
"There was a lot of films growing up for me, but Space Jam was up there," James told EW of Michal Jordan's 1996 classic. "For my friends and I, just growing up, loving the NBA, obviously loving Michael Jordan, and loving the Looney Tunes, it was an automatic and a very organic blend between the two worlds. It was fun to see what MJ and Bugs and Taz and all those great Tunes were able to go through in that first movie. It was pretty cool, as a kid, wanting to see the same inspiration from movies and from people that you look up to, and people that you watch on a day-to-day basis. So it definitely was a big part of my childhood."
Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max.
