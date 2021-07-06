Watch LeBron James become the Robin to Bugs Bunny's Batman in Space Jam: A New Legacy clip

For the first time in his career, LeBron James is the Robin to someone else's Batman.

In an exclusive clip from Space Jam: A New Legacy, the four-time NBA MVP and champion is making his way through the Warner 3000 entertainment "Server-verse" when he and Bugs Bunny's search for a monster squad leads them to DC World.

"Oh yeah, Metropolis," declares an animated James as they make their approach. "I can't wait to see what I turn into here, it's going to be somebody dope."

Spoiler alert: He doesn't find being a sidekick very dope. (Now he knows how Chris Bosh felt!).

"Obviously the Looney Tunes come with the Space Jam property, but the idea of playing in the entire Warner Bros. sandbox was an idea that came from [co-writer] Terence Nance," previously shared New Legacy producer Ryan Coogler. "And that was a really unique quality about some of the things that he wanted to explore in the script and that made a lot of sense in terms of how entertainment conglomerates are operating right now. A lot of times you have these companies trying to figure out how they can combine different properties and bringing them into one thing to up the ante for the audience. Our script takes a very macro look at that, but from a meta story perspective. LeBron kind of becomes a very meta cog in that machine."

Space Jam: A New Legacy LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy.' | Credit: Warner Bros.

"You can look at the WB catalog and just see how many things they have in the archives," James told EW in January. "And for me to be able to travel through and be part of Wonder Woman, Casablanca, The Matrix, it was incredible... I couldn't believe it, to see some of the live footage that we were able to shoot, along with some of the digital and animation stuff to just bring it all together."

Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max.

(Video courtesy of Warner Bros.)